Q4 2019 LeMaitre Vascular Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the LeMaitre Vascular Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer of LeMaitre Vascular. Please go ahead, Sir.



Joseph P. Pellegrino - LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. - CFO, Treasurer, Secretary & Director



Thank you, Liz. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on our Q4 2019 conference call. With me on today's call are our Chairman and CEO, George LeMaitre; and our President, Dave Roberts.



Before we begin, I'll read our safe harbor statement. Today, we will make some forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which is subject to risks and uncertainties. Wherever possible, we will try to identify those forward-looking statements by using words such as believe, expect, anticipate, pursue, forecast and similar expressions. Our forward-looking statements are based on our estimates and assumptions as of