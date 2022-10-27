Q3 2022 LeMaitre Vascular Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer of LeMaitre Vascular. Please go ahead, sir.



Joseph P. Pellegrino - LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. - CFO, Treasurer, Secretary & Director



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on our Q3 2022 conference call. With me on today's call is our President, Dave Roberts. George LeMaitre, Chairman and CEO, is unable to be on the call due to the birth of his daughter last week.



Before we begin, I'll read our safe harbor statement. Today, we will make some forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which is subject to risks and uncertainties. Wherever possible, we will try to identify those forward-looking statements by using words such as believe, expect, anticipate, pursue, forecast and similar expressions. Our forward-looking