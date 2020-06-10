Jun 10, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, everyone, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (Operator Instructions) Today's meeting is being recorded.
I would now like to introduce Sven Lindblad.
Sven-Olof Lindblad - Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President & Director
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. The meeting will please come to order. I am Sven Lindblad, the CEO and President of Lindblad Expeditions, and I will act as Chairman of this meeting. In the virtual attendance today are the following members of our Board of Directors and certain members of the senior management team and employees of our company: Mark Ein, Chairman of our Board; John Fahey; Catherine Reynolds; Bernard Aronson, Dan Hanrahan, Tad Smith, and Sarah Farrell, members of our Board of Directors; and Craig Felenstein, our Chief Financial Officer; and Alexis Freeman, our General Counsel, who will also be serving as the
