May 03, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Craig I. Felenstein - Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. - CFO
Thank you, Adam. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Lindblad's 2023 first quarter earnings call. With me on the call today is Dolf Berle, Lindblad's Chief Executive Officer. Dolf will begin with some opening comments, and then I will follow with some details on our financial results, balance sheet and current 2023 expectations before we open the call for Q&A. You can find our latest earnings release in the Investor Relations section of our website.
Q1 2023 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
