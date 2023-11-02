Nov 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Craig I. Felenstein - Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Lindblad's 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call. With me on the call today is Sven-Olof Lindblad, Lindblad's Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Sven will begin with some opening comments, and then I will follow with some details on our financial results, balance sheet and current 2023 expectations before we open the call for Q&A.



You can find our latest earnings release in the Investor Relations section of our website. Before we get started, let me remind everyone that the company's comments today may include forward-looking statements. Those expectations are subject to risks and uncertainties