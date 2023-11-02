Nov 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Lindblad Expeditions Report 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results. My name is Chach, and I'll be the coordinator for your call today. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand over the call to Craig Felenstein, Chief Financial Officer, to begin. Please go ahead.
Craig I. Felenstein - Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. - CFO
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Lindblad's 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call. With me on the call today is Sven-Olof Lindblad, Lindblad's Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Sven will begin with some opening comments, and then I will follow with some details on our financial results, balance sheet and current 2023 expectations before we open the call for Q&A.
You can find our latest earnings release in the Investor Relations section of our website. Before we get started, let me remind everyone that the company's comments today may include forward-looking statements. Those expectations are subject to risks and uncertainties
Q3 2023 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 02, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...