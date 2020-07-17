Jul 17, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Erik Syren - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CEO&President



(technical difficulty)



Sorry, I have some technical problems here. So let's see now. Okay? Is this is better, Magnus?



Magnus Hansson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CFO



Yes, this worked.



Erik Syren - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CEO&President



Perfect. And then after the revenue and profitability, we will talk about the strategy going forward. And last but not least, a short summary of the second quarter. So let's proceed then.



The COVID-19 impact, as I mentioned during the first quarter and my comments in the first quarterly report, we have an ambition to handle the crisis like a tiger with a growth mindset and growth strategy. That means that we will continue to invest in sales and marketing. We'll recruit people. We'll look for acquisitions. And we will launch new products.



During the second