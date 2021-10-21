Q3 2021 Lime Technologies AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Nils Olsson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Lime Technologies Q3 update. My name is Nils Olsson. I run as the CEO of Lime and been a part of Lime since 2006.



Magnus Hansson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CFO



And my name is Magnus Hansson. I'm the CFO with Lime 2015. And I would also like to remind you to use the question section in the webinar, if you have any questions throughout the presentation.



Nils Olsson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-President&CEO



Perfect, Magnus. Thanks for that. And before we jump into the financial numbers here, I would like to give you an update about Q3. And first of all, I feel very happy that we finally have opened up our offices. We have now welcomed back our colleagues to the office, and we can also go out and meet our customers and start actually spreading the Lime experience for real. And I would