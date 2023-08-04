Q2 2023 First Ship Lease Trust Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT

Roger Woods - First Ship Lease Trust - CEO of FSL Trust Management Pte Ltd



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome, and thank you for joining FSL Trust Half Year 2023 Financial Results Live Webcast. My name is Roger Woods, and I'm the Chief Executive Officer of FSL Trust Management, the Trustee Manager of FSL Trust.



We have announced the unaudited half year 2023 financial results for FSL Trust yesterday evening and the relevant materials are available on our website www.firstshiplease.com as well as on the SGX website. During this live webcast, we will discuss the trust activities and operational and financial performance in the half year 2023. After the presentation, we will take questions from the audience.



Before we begin, please note that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it and certain assumptions, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and external factors. The actual future results may therefore differ materially from today's views and