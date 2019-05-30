Q1 2019 NK Lukoil PAO Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 30, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Presentation

May 30, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Alexander Palivoda

PJSC LUKOIL - Head of IR

* Alexander Kuzmich Matytsyn

PJSC LUKOIL - First VP of Economics & Finance and Member of Management Board

* Pavel Zhdanov

PJSC LUKOIL - VP of Corporate Development & IR



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Alexander Burgansky

Renaissance Capital, Research Division - MD and Head of Oil & Gas Research

* Anna Kotelnikova

Sberbank CIB Investment Research - Junior Analyst

* Ekaterina Smyk

BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Analyst

* Henri Jerome Dieudonne Marie Patricot

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Equity Research Analyst

* Igor Kuzmin

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Ildar Davletshin

Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Ildar Khaziev

