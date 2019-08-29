Q2 & H1 2019 NK Lukoil PAO Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 29, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the LUKOIL Second Quarter Half-Year 2019 Results Conference Call. My name is Jazz, and I'll be your