Full Year 2020 NK Lukoil PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the LUKOIL 2020 Results Presentation. My name is Courtney, and I'll be your coordinator for today's conference. (Operator Instructions) I would like to inform you that questions from the press will not be accepted. And I will now hand you over to Pavel Zhdanov, Vice President for Finance, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Pavel Zhdanov - PJSC LUKOIL - VP of Finance & Member of Management Committee



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today for this conference call on LUKOIL's results for 2020. On today's call, we have Mr. Vagit Alekperov, President and CEO of LUKOIL; Mr. Alexander Matytsyn, CFO; Mr. Vadim Vorobyev, First Executive Vice President for Downstream; and Mr. Azat Shamsuarov, First Vice President for Upstream.



We will start with the presentation and then move on to the Q&A session.



I would like to draw your attention to the fact that presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based on our estimates, assumptions and expectations