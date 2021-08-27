Half Year 2021 NK Lukoil PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Aug 27, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the LUKOIL's Second Quarter and 6 Months 2021 Results Conference Call. My name is Jaz, and I will be a coordinator for today's conference. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to Alexander Palivoda, Head of Investor Relations, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Alexander Palivoda - PJSC LUKOIL - Head of IR



Alexander Palivoda, speaking. Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today for this conference call on LUKOIL results for the second quarter and the first half of 2021. On today's call, we have Mr. Alexander Matytsyn, CFO; Mr. Pavel Zhdanov, Vice President for Finance; as well as our colleagues from the accounting team.



Before we move on to the presentation, I would like to draw your attention, as always, to the fact that some of the comments during this call constitute forward-looking statements involving risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from what is expressed