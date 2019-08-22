Aug 22, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Lovisa Holdings Limited Fiscal '19 Full Year Results. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Shane Fallscheer, Managing Director. Please go ahead.
Shane Roland Fallscheer - Lovisa Holdings Limited - MD & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone. Thanks for taking the time to dial in.
On the call today, you have myself, Shane Fallscheer, Managing Director; and Chris Lauder, our CFO.
As you're aware, we published our full year results to the ASX this morning, and we would like to talk you through those results.
I'll now do a page turn through the presentation, and we're happy to take any questions at the end.
If we now turn to Page 4, we will talk through some of the detail. We've had a solid result in a more difficult trading period than we've experienced in recent times, with EBIT up 2.8% to $52.5 million. Total sales were up 15.3% as a result of the continued new store rollout with same-store sales more challenging at 0.5%
Full Year 2019 Lovisa Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 22, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...