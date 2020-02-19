Half Year 2020 Lovisa Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Shane Roland Fallscheer - Lovisa Holdings Limited - MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for taking the time to dial in. On the call today, you have myself, Shane Fallscheer, Managing Director; and Chris Lauder, our CFO. As you're aware, we published our half year results to the ASX this morning, and we would like to talk you through them. I'll do a page turn through the presentation, and we are happy to take any questions at the end.



If we now turn to Page 4, we'll talk through some of the detail. We've delivered a solid result across most markets, with EBIT up 10.7% to $40.4 million excluding the impact of the new lease accounting standard. For the sake of clarity, all of the numbers we will talk to today and included in our presentation are after removing the effects of the new