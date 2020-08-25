Full Year 2020 Lovisa Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Lovisa Holdings Limited FY '20 Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Managing Director of Lovisa, Shane Fallscheer. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Shane Roland Fallscheer - Lovisa Holdings Limited - MD & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for taking the time to dial in. On the call today, you have myself, Shane Fallscheer, Managing Director; and Chris Lauder, our CFO.



As you're aware, we published our full year results to the ASX this morning, and we'd like to talk you through them. I will now do a page turn through the presentation, and we're happy to take any questions at the end.



If we turn to Page 4, I thought we would start with a recap on our business and strategy for those of you that aren't familiar with Lovisa. 10 years ago, we created the Lovisa brand, which is a fast