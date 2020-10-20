Lovisa Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 20, 2020 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Lovisa Holdings Annual General Meeting. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Brett Blundy, Chairman for Lovisa Holdings. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Brett Blundy - Lovisa Holdings Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, I welcome you to the Lovisa Holdings 2020 Annual General Meeting. My name is Brett Blundy, and I am the Chairman of the company. It's now 4:30, and I have been advised that there is a quorum present, and I declare the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders open.



In light of the restrictions imposed as a result of COVID-19, we have been required to hold this meeting virtually. Every effort has been made to ensure that this virtual meeting runs smoothly. We have published on our website and on the ASX an online guide, sorry, which explains how to attend and participate in this AGM virtually.



If I do encounter