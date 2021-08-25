Full Year 2021 Lovisa Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Shane Roland Fallscheer - Lovisa Holdings Limited - MD & Executive Director



Shane Fallscheer, Managing Director; and Chris Lauder, our CFO.



As you're aware, we published our full year results to the ASX this morning, and we would like to talk you through them. I will now do a page turn through the presentation, and we're happy to take any questions at the end.



So if we turn to Page 5, we can talk through the detail of our results. We had a challenging start to the financial year with markets going through various stages of temporary closure due to the impact of COVID. But as we move through the year, we saw an improvement in sales to deliver total sales growth of 18.9% year-on-year, and this reflects growth