Lovisa Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 22, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Lovisa Holdings Limited Annual General Meeting. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Brett Blundy, Chairman. Please go ahead.



Brett Blundy - Lovisa Holdings Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Lovisa Holdings Limited 2021 Annual General Meeting. My name is Brett Blundy, I am the Chairman of Lovisa. It is now past 4:30 p.m., and I'm advised that we have a quorum and I declare the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders open today.



In light of the restrictions imposed as a result of COVID-19, we have elected to hold the meeting virtually. Every effort has been made to ensure that it runs smoothly. We have today published on the website and on the ASX online guide, which explains how to attend and participate in the AGM virtually. If we do encounter any technical difficulties, and I am unable to chair the meeting, my fellow director, John Charlton, will take over as chair until we're able to be reconnected. The Board has temporarily appointed