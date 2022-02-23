Half Year 2022 Lovisa Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Victor Herrero - Lovisa Holdings Limited - CEO & Director



As you are aware, we published our half year results to the ASX this morning. So we would like to talk you through them. I will now do a page turn through the presentation, and we are happy to take any questions at the end.



Before we get to the discussion on the results, I would like to start by talking to the strategy of the business. I'm thrilled to join Lovisa at a time where the business is performing well and is very well positioned to move to its next phase of global growth. Slide 4 sets out the keys of our success today and our focus for the future. Our strategy continues to be focused on the continued global expansion for our physical and digital store network and ensuring that we are investing ahead of the curve to be able to execute on our growth objectives in both existing as well as new markets.



My focus in the first few months I've been here has been getting to know the business and ensuring the structures are in place to ensure we are positioned to grow. And I look forward to being able to begin to put that into