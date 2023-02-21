Half Year 2023 Lovisa Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Jordan, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the Lovisa Holdings Limited Half Year FY '23 Results briefing. (Operator Instructions) Thank you for your patience.



I will now turn the call over to Chief Executive Officer, Victor Herrero. You may begin the conference.



Victor Herrero - Lovisa Holdings Limited - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to dial in. On the call today you have our CFO, Chris Lauder and myself Victor Herrero, CEO. As you are aware, we published our half-year results to the ASX this morning, so we would like to talk to you through them.



I will now do a page turn through the presentation and we are happy to take any questions at the end. Before we get to the discussion on the results, I would like to start with a recap of the business strategy included on Slide 4, which sets out the keys to our success to date and our focus for the future. Our strategy continues to be focused on the continued global