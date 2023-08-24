Full Year 2023 Lovisa Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions)



Victor Herrero Amigo - Lovisa Holdings Limited - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to dial in. On the call today, you have our CFO, Chris Lauder; and myself, Victor Herrero, CEO. As you are aware, this morning, we published our full year results to the ASX, and we would like to talk you through them. I will now do a page turn through the presentation, and we are happy to take any questions at the end.



Before we get to the discussion on the results, I would like to start with a recap of the business strategy included on Slide 4, which set out the key to our success to date and our focus for the future. Our strategy is unchanged. We continue to be focused on the continued global expansion of our physical and digital store network. And as you will hear later, we have made a strong progress in delivering on this