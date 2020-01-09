VBI Vaccines Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Jan 09, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the VBI Vaccines Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Nell Beattie, Chief Business Officer at VBI Vaccines. Thank you. You may begin.



Nell Beattie - VBI Vaccines Inc. - Chief Business Officer



Thank you, and thank you all for joining us on the call this morning as we announce the positive Phase III top line data from the second pivotal study, CONSTANT, of our trivalent hepatitis B vaccine, Sci-B-Vac.



Joining me on the call from VBI are Jeff Baxter, President and CEO; Dr. Francisco Diaz-Mitoma, Chief Medical Officer; and Chris McNulty, CFO and Head of Business Development.



We do have slides to accompany this call, which you can access through the webcast portal or by going to the Investors section page of our website under the Events/Presentation section.



Before we begin, on Slide 2, I would like to remind you that this call will contain certain forward-looking statements. Specifically, I would like