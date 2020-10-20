VBI Vaccines Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Patrick Ralph Trucchio - H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC, Research Division - MD of Equity Research & Senior Healthcare Analyst



Hi. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome back for our next session this afternoon. We have VBI Vaccines presenting. And from VBI, we have Jeff Baxter, President and CEO; and Dave Anderson, Chief Scientific Officer, from VBI Vaccines.



Jeffrey R. Baxter - VBI Vaccines Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Great. Patrick, thanks very much for the introduction. And also, thank you, Patrick, and to everyone at H.C. Wainwright for including us today. And I must say, watching the sessions, it's been a great meeting. So congratulations.



If we can just skip to the next slide, please. So after customary forward-looking statements, this is VBI's hepatitis B portfolio. And we're really excited about the opportunity this affords us in both the prophylactic and the therapeutic space.



Just a moment of history, back in 2016, VBI acquired a public -- a privately held Israeli biotech company who had this incredibly successful potent