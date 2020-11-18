Nov 18, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
Jeffrey R. Baxter - VBI Vaccines Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Good morning, and thank you all for joining us on the call today. I'm Jeff Baxter, CEO of VBI, and I'm very excited to share with you this initial positive and encouraging interim Phase Ib/IIa data from VBI-2601, our immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection.
This study has been conducted by our partner, Brii Biosciences, at clinical sites in New Zealand, Australia, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong and China.
A brief word on Brii. In these unprecedented pandemic times, Brii has been an exemplary partner who have executed flawlessly this study against an incredibly difficult backdrop. I would like to recognize our achievement and express our thanks.
This is the first interim readout from this study, and these early data from the low dose cohorts are very encouraging, providing us with a human proof-of-concept that leads us to believe the VBI-2601, BRII-179 could be an effective and critical component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. Here with me to discuss the
VBI Vaccines Inc. - Special Call Transcript
Nov 18, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
