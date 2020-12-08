VBI Vaccines Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Dec 08, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Steven James Seedhouse - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. It looks like attendees are filing in, and the queue has slowed down. So I just want to say good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining us for today's fireside chat with VBI Vaccines to discuss the company's hepatitis B portfolio. I'm Steve Seedhouse, research analyst at Raymond James. I'll be hosting today's event.



By way of background, we've covered VBI for over a year. And we've been recommending to stock on the basis of their promising therapeutic and prophylactic vaccine platform, with the company advancing towards U.S. and European approvals and launch of Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B or HBV vaccine next year potentially as well as numerous announcements the company has made in recent weeks that we'll discuss over the next 30 or 40 minutes. It's a timely conversation.



To start, I'd like to invite CEO, Jeff Baxter, to provide a brief slide presentation, which is available, by the way, over Zoom for those that may be dialing in by phone, to review the hepatitis B