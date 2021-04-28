Apr 28, 2021 / 05:30PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Hello, everyone. This is Julianna from National. And we are going to get started. Just you know, we are recording this meeting. (Operator Instructions) but I'll go ahead and turn it over to Cosme. Thank you.



Cosme Fidel OrdoÃ±ez - National Securities Corporation, Research Division - Analyst



Welcome, everyone, and good afternoon. It is my pleasure to introduce to you Jeff Baxter, the CEO of VBI Vaccines; and Dave Anderson, the Chief Scientific Officer of the company. VBI has emerged as once the pioneers of leading companies in the vaccine space. I will allow them to introduce themselves, but before, I give a brief background on the company.



They are developing very interesting technology, breakthrough technology in the vaccine space, which is based on virus-like particles that stimulate the innate and adaptive immune responses to combat infectious diseases and cancer. It's an immunotherapy company with a very advanced product that is seeking FDA approval for vaccination against the hepatitis B virus. But today, we'll be