Jun 23, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Steve Seedhouse - Raymond James Financial, Inc. - Analyst



Okay. Well, good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the next session of the second day of Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference. Really, really pleased to welcome VBI Vaccines for a fireside chat. During this session, I'm joined by Jeff Baxter and David Anderson from the Company. This is a company, obviously, we've covered and recommended for some time. And a lot of interesting programs in the vaccine space, both therapeutic and prophylactic, that are underway. And we're going to touch on most of those in our conversation.



So just at the outset, I wanted to start with COVID, Jeff and David, because, obviously, we're in the midst and emerging from the global pandemic. And you, amongst others, have been working on a COVID vaccine. And you're in Phase 1, studying and anticipating data, I believe, in the second quarter. So wanted to just ask you for an update on that expectation and how that study has been going.



Jeff Baxter - VBI Vaccines Inc. - President & CEO



