Sep 29, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Nicole Anderson - VBI Vaccines Inc. - Director of Corporate Communications & IR



Good morning. Thank you all for joining us on the call today as we announce the initiation of a Phase Ib study evaluating our Beta variant eVLP vaccine candidate VBI-2905 as a 2-dose regimen as well as the potential single dose heterologous booster in previously vaccinated individuals. We will also be discussing encouraging new preclinical mouse enhancer challenge data from VBI-2905 and our trivalent candidate, VBI-2901.



Joining me on the call from VBI are Jeff Baxter, President and CEO; and David Anderson, Chief Scientific Officer. We do have slides to accompany this call, which you can access through the webcast portal or by going to the Investors page of our website under the Events Presentations section.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call will contain certain forward-looking statements. Specifically, I would like to remind everyone that all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that