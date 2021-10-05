Oct 05, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Evan Wang - Guggenheim Securities, LLC - Analyst



Great. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us for today's fireside chat with VBI Vaccines. I am Evan Wang, a member of Guggenheim Biopharma Team. I'm joined by VBI's CEO, Jeff Baxter; and CSO, David Anderson. VBI Vaccines is a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease. VBI's enveloped virus-like particle platform technology enables development of eVLPs that closely mimic the target virus to the host cell to put immune response. VBI's lead eVLP program includes the COVID-19 and coronavirus vaccine portfolio, and immunotherapeutic candidates targeting GBM. VBI is also advancing the prevention and treatment of hepatitis (technical difficulty) Sci-B-Vac, which is already approved in Israel and has a US PDUFA date on November 30, and two immunotherapeutic in development for a functional cure for chronic hep B.



With that, I'd like to turn over to CEO, Jeff Baxter, to start with a brief overview of the pipeline candidates to help orient everyone, and then we'll jump to Q&A.