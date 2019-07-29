Jul 29, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello and welcome to the SoLocal H1 2019 Revenues Call. Please note, the call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions).
This document contains forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement does not constitute forecasts as defined in European Regulation (EC) 809/2004.
Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.
The forward-looking statements are based on the company's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available.
Forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the company. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified under section 2 Risk Factors of the SoLocal Group's reference document, which is filed with the French financial
Half Year 2019 Solocal Group SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...