Q3 2019 Solocal Group SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Yes. So good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the SoLocal Third Quarter 2019 Activity and Revenues Webcast.



As you may have read, we are back to growth on Digital order intake this quarter, and I'm delighted to say, this is a major milestone for SoLocal. More importantly, this growth is supported by the positive rollout of our new digital services and is the outcome of a positive and structural shift in our organization. We'll discuss that further in this call.



Olivier Regnard, our CFO, and myself will share with you on this call some insights on how the SoLocal 2020 transformation plan is going, including our key financial and business KPIs and the main achievements