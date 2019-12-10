Solocal Group SA Investor Day Transcript

Dec 10, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Eric Boustouller - Solocal Group S.A. - CEO, GM & Director



(foreign language) And you know what, I'm going to switch in English because I mean -- so yes. So there's still some people here. I'm going to switch in English since we have participants here that was showing you our French-speaking attendees. Yet, we have also some English-speaking participants on the phone or through webcast. So what we've decided is to deliver the message today and to run this meeting in English yet. For the ones that would prefer to ask questions or to get explanations, clarification in French, for sure, we're going to be very flexible to switch in French from time to time.



Thank you for coming over. Thank you for making the way to Solocal headquarters this morning. It's not so easy. There are 400 kilometers of traffic accumulated. So the strikes are -- somehow an event in France at the moment. So for sure, we have less participation here physically than we thought, but we have lots of people on the phone and through webcast. So again, thanks for the ones who have made their way, and thanks for the ones that are