Q1 2020 Solocal Group SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Eric Boustouller - Solocal Group SA - CEO



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the first-quarter 2020 results of Solocal. I will share with you today our Q1 revenue and the outlook for Q2 onwards. I'll be joined in this call by our CFO, Olivier Rengard.



But before starting, I hope that everyone in this call is still fine as well as your beloved ones. For some of you recovering well, if you've been affected unfortunately by the COVID virus at some point, and that's where you will all remain safe anyway moving forward.



I'm sure you will share as well in my hopes for the (inaudible) crisis to be under control as soon as possible and for any hopes I have as well for a fast social and economic recovery for [our world].



