Q3 2020 Solocal Group SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Pierre Danon - Solocal Group S.A. - CEO & Chairman
Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our webcast today. Thank you for your time. We are going to make it short and to the point. And I'm going to hand over first to Olivier to tell us about the quarter numbers.
Olivier Regnard - Solocal Group S.A. - CFO
Thanks, Pierre. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am happy to share with you our third quarter revenue. So as you are now used to it, we will focus on the Digital business since 2020 is the last year of the Print business. As you remember, the Print business will be presented as a discontinued activity at the end of the year.
Digital revenue for the third quarter account for EUR 106.8 million, a decrease by 13.6% compared to Q3 2019. This decrease derives mainly from the significant drop in order intake since the beginning of the COVID crisis and more especially during the lockdown period. Let me remind you that we lost approximately 55% of our bookings during the lockdown period.
On a year-to-date basis, Digital revenue amounts to EUR
