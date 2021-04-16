Q1 2021 Solocal Group SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 16, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

I will now hand you over to your host, Pierre Danon, Chairman of the Board, to begin today's conference.



Pierre Danon - Solocal Group S.A. - Chairman of the Board



Thank you very much, and good morning. Welcome to everybody. It's a pleasure for us to share with you our quarter 1 commercial results.



But before I do so, I would like to introduce our new CEO, just next -- just recently appointed, HervÃ© Milcent. So HervÃ©, welcome on board again, and tell us your first thoughts, please.



Herve Milcent - Solocal Group S.A. - CEO



Thank you, Pierre. Thank you very much. Hello all of you. Indeed, I joined finally Solocal 2 weeks ago. That means that I'm fully, fully dedicated and committed in my inductions so far. I am very exciting. Solocal is a very nice company, very well positioned on the French market. So