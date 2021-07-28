Half Year 2021 Solocal Group SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

* Herve Milcent

Solocal Group S.A. - CEO

* Olivier Regnard

Solocal Group S.A. - CFO

* Philippe Mellier



Herve Milcent - Solocal Group S.A. - CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, hello, and thank you for being with us. Thank you for having accepted our invitation to attend the publishing of our First Half Results for 2021.



Before we start today's presentation, I would like to introduce you all to Philippe Mellier, our new Chairman of the Board. And I would like to welcome him, and I will now hand over the floor to Mr. Mellier.



Philippe Mellier -



Herve, thank you very much. It is a pleasure for me to be here today. I am the new kid on the block, so to speak. I joined the Board on the 30th of June this year. So I have been here for just on 1 month, but I have