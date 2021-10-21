Oct 21, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Philippe Jean Claude Mellier - Solocal Group S.A. - Chairman of the Board of Directors



Hello. Welcome. It's a pleasure to see you all in person, even though some of you are still joining us remotely. So I'm Philippe Mellier, the new Chairman of the Board, and today is an important day for the company, the management team and the Board. In a few minutes, we'll be presenting many things, many very interesting things.



I've become the Chairman of the Board 3 months ago, it was a very short vacation period. Many things have happened in the last 3 months. And I believe that, today, you will witness a solid third quarter and a clear vision for what we want to do in the future. There's a lot of quality for the work that was done in the last 3 months because they arrived just before me. So in the room today, you have the new management team and the new Chairman of the Board.



The first time I intervene to present the results of the second quarter. I remind you something which is important, which is that I and Herve are pragmatists. We're not going to promise what we don't know how to deliver. In