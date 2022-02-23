Full Year 2021 Solocal Group SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 23, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Herve Milcent

Solocal Group S.A. - CEO

* Olivier Regnard

Solocal Group S.A. - CFO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Eric Blain



=====================

Herve Milcent - Solocal Group S.A. - CEO



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and thank you for being here, following our invitation where we're presenting Solocal 2021 results. I will comment on these results with Olivier Regnard, who is here with me, our CFO.



I would like to begin immediately by pointing at some of the key messages of 2021. And I wanted to begin with a piece of good news, and that is that revenue in 2021 is stable. 2021 will go down as the year when we had stable revenue, we stabilized it, thanks to 3 consecutive quarters of growth, the last of which, growth of more than 6%.



The second key message that I want to share with you is that we have delivered on guidance. You will remember