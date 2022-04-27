Q1 2022 Solocal Group SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Herve Milcent - Solocal Group S.A. - CEO



Hello, everyone, for this review of our quarterly revenue for 2022. Thanks for being here and for spending your time with Solocal. I would like to present these revenue and I'm accompanied by Olivier Regnard, our CFO. So what should we take away from this first quarter of 2022. First of all, our sales performance was slightly down versus our expectations.



We're ending this first quarter with minus 4.8% revenue as compared to last year. Our customer base is stable at 403,000 (sic) [304,000] clients, ARPA flat at EUR 1,360 and our churn is under control, I'll come back to this later on during this presentation, at 13.7%. What's very important for us is that our order backlog is flat. Let me remind you that over the last 3 quarters, our order backlog has been eroded slightly and it is now flat in this quarter.



So we have EUR 286.2 million in secured revenue, enabling us to confirm our ambitions for 2022 and to continue to roll out the strategic plan we presented in October 2021 and I will come back to that later on. Let us first begin with our