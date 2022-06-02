Solocal Group SA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Philippe Jean Claude Mellier - Solocal Group S.A. - Chairman of the Board of Directors



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I'm Philippe Mellier. I'm the Chairman of the Board. And I'm very pleased to be with you, all shareholders and members of the Solocal staff to chair this combined general assembly, General Shareholders' Meeting. It's true that with COVID, it was not easy to meet physically, and it's really nice to see you all now. It's my first shareholders' meeting as a Chairman, because I joined the group on the first of July last year. So it's almost 1 year now.



I want to thank you all for attending this event, which is very important for the company life, because it's the opportunity for us to speak with you and to inform you. We are together today to report on the activity of the company throughout the fiscal year that ended on December 31, 2021. And we are also going to ask you to approve the accounts of that year. We also want to ask you to make a decision on the allocation of the financial result for 2021, the ratification of my appointment as an independent director, the appointment