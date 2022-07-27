Half Year 2022 Solocal Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Herve Milcent - Solocal Group S.A. - CEO



Good morning, and thank you for joining us here this morning. You're about to hear the Solocal performance for H1 2022. I'm going to start by taking you through the business update and give you an update on the strategic plan. Olivier Regnard will share with you our H1 2022 performance, financial performance, and then we'll have Q&A should you have questions for us.



Now if you will allow me, I'd like to label for you a few highlights for H1 2022. The first development is that after 3 years of transformation of Solocal's business model, we have in the course of this first half year of 2022 managed to shore up our future model. We are now renewing our contracts by tacit renewal. And as you will see, this renewal model is extremely virtuous, and it's been tested out and carefully managed throughout the first 6 months of this year.



Now along with this new model, I would like to report a high level of satisfaction, satisfaction with the ability of our incumbent sales force to own this model. Our generalist sales force who experienced the previous