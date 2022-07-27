Jul 27, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
Herve Milcent - Solocal Group S.A. - CEO
Good morning, and thank you for joining us here this morning. You're about to hear the Solocal performance for H1 2022. I'm going to start by taking you through the business update and give you an update on the strategic plan. Olivier Regnard will share with you our H1 2022 performance, financial performance, and then we'll have Q&A should you have questions for us.
Now if you will allow me, I'd like to label for you a few highlights for H1 2022. The first development is that after 3 years of transformation of Solocal's business model, we have in the course of this first half year of 2022 managed to shore up our future model. We are now renewing our contracts by tacit renewal. And as you will see, this renewal model is extremely virtuous, and it's been tested out and carefully managed throughout the first 6 months of this year.
Now along with this new model, I would like to report a high level of satisfaction, satisfaction with the ability of our incumbent sales force to own this model. Our generalist sales force who experienced the previous
Half Year 2022 Solocal Group SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 27, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...