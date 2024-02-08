Q2 2024 LightPath Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the LightPath Technologies fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Al Miranda, LightPath's Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, Al.



Albert Miranda - LightPath Technologies Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, the company will be making a number of forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, involve various risks and uncertainties, as discussed in its periodic SEC filings. Although the company believes that these assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, any of them can be proven to be inaccurate and there can be no assurances that the projected results would be realized.



In addition, references may be made to certain financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting