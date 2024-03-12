Mario Gabelli's Gabelli Value 25 Fund 4th-Quarter Commentary: Looking Back

Discussion of markets and holdings

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Paramount Global was a top contributor for the quarter.
Article's Main Image

INVESTMENT SCORECARD

In a year with much discussion about media consolidation, Paramount Global (PARA, Financial) (4.9% of net assets as of December 31, 2023, +25%) rose sharply in the fourth quarter as speculation focused on a potential sale of the company to Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD, Financial) (1.3%), among others. Media peers Sony (SONY, Financial) (8.2%, +15%), Sinclair (SBGI, Financial) (1.1%, +18%), and AMC Networks (AMCX, Financial) (0.2%, +60%) also contributed positively in Q4. Greater confidence in an economic soft landing supported outlets for consumer spending like American Express (AXP, Financial) (6.6%, +26%) and Ryman Hospitality (RHP, Financial) (3.3%, +33%). Meanwhile, sagging oil and gas prices weighed on energy names including Dril-Quip (DRQ, Financial) (1.0%, -17%), Callon Petroleum (CPE, Financial) (0.9%, +17%) and Halliburton (HAL, Financial) (0.7%, -10%). Notably, early in 2024 Callon agreed to be acquired by Apache Corp. (APA, Financial) for stock.

For the full year 2023, Sony (9.2%, +25%) was the largest contributor as it transforms its business along multiple growth vectors against a backdrop of an improving Japanese stock market. Aerospace supplier CIRCOR International (0.7%, +133%) was the largest gainer in the fund, having been acquired by KKR (KKR). Its peer Crane Company (CR) (2.2%, +67%) was another top contributor as it focused its business mix with the spin-off of Crane NXT (CXT) (1.5%, +72%). Long-time holdings USCellular (USM) (1.1%, +98%) and controlling shareholder Telephone & Data Systems (1.1%, +91%) rose after USM disclosed it was exploring a sale of all or part of the company. Higher interest rates and lower natural gas prices combined to make hybrid utility/E&P National Fuel Gas (3.5%, -17%) the largest detractor from 2023 returns. Genuine Parts (GPC, Financial) (4.0%, -18%) had a rare air pocket in earnings growth as it navigated the aftereffects of inflation. Distilled spirits leader Diageo (DEO) (3.1%, -16%) dealt with the hangover from post-COVID consumer trade down. Finally, DISH Network (DISH) (0.5%, -59%) remained asset rich but cash poor forcing a combination with former spin-off EchoStar (SATS) (0.3%, -1%) at the end of the year.

LET'S TALK STOCKS

American Express Co. (AXP, Financial) (6.6%) (AXP – $187.34 – NYSE) is the largest closed loop credit card company in the world. The company operates its eponymous premiere branded payment network and lends to its largely affluent customer base. As of Dec 31, American Express has 141 million cards in force and nearly $126 billion in loans. The company's strong consumer brand has allowed American Express to enter the deposit gathering market as an alternate source of funding, while the company's affluent customers have picked up spending. Longer term, American Express should capitalize on its higher spending customer base, especially with Millennials, and continue to expand into other payment related businesses, such as corporate purchasing, while also growing in emerging markets. Similarly, the company is looking at the growing success of social media as an opportunity to expand its product base and payment options.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (4.6%) (MSGS – $181.83 – NYSE), owner of the New York Knicks basketball team and the New York Rangers hockey team, is one the few ways for the public to access the positive dynamics of sports franchises. The company's predecessor was spun-off from Cablevision in 2010 and subsequently separated its venue and entertainment businesses. Team values have appreciated significantly as they represent excellent stores of value in an inflationary environment; basketball in particular has significant global growth potential. The Knicks on-court has also improved with a core of young players and significant draft capital, which should engender additional fan engagement and create incremental pricing power in future years.

Republic Services Inc. (5.1%) (RSG – $164.91 – NYSE), based in Phoenix, Arizona, is the second largest solid waste company in North America. Republic provides nonhazardous solid waste collection services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers in forty-one states and Puerto Rico. Republic serves more than 2,800 municipalities and operates 208 landfills, 245 transfer stations, 360 collection operations, and 75 recycling facilities. Republic has benefited from synergies driven by route density, beneficial use of acquired assets, and reduction in redundant corporate overhead. We expect continued solid waste and environmental solutions growth acquisitions, earnings improvement, and incremental route density and internalization growth in already established markets to generate real value in the near to medium term, highlighting the company's potential.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.