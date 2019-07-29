Jul 29, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the 2019 second quarter financial results call. My name is Lydia, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand you over to your host, Anna Romelashvili, to begin today's conference. Thank you.
Anna Romelashvili - TBC Bank Group PLC - Head of IR
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining our second quarter 2019 preliminary financial results conference call. I am Anna Romelashvili, Head of Investor Relations at TBC Bank. Today, with me are Nikoloz Enukidze, the Chairman of TBC PLC Board of Directors; Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO of the bank; and Giorgi Shagidze, Deputy CEO and CFO of the bank.
We will start with a overview of our financial results, which will be followed by the Q&A session.
With that, I'd like to hand over to Vakhtang to start the presentation.
Vakhtang Butskhrikidze - TBC Bank Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Anna. I'd like
Half Year 2019 TBC Bank Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 29, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
