Full Year 2019 TBC Bank Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the third quarter and 9-month 2019 quarterly results call. My name is Rosie, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to Zoltan Szalai to begin today's conference.



Zoltan Szalai - TBC Bank Group PLC - Director of International Media & IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining our third quarter and 9 months 2019 financial results conference call. I'm Zoltan Szalai, Director of Investor Relations. Today with me are Vakhtang Butskhrikidzem, CEO of the bank; and Giorgi Shagidze, Deputy CEO and CFO.



Vakhtang will start with an overview of the main development during the quarter, followed by Giorgi discussing our financial results. We'll finish with a Q&A session. Our presentation is available on our IR website.



With that, I will hand over to Vakhtang to the start the presentation.



Vakhtang Butskhrikidze - TBC Bank Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director