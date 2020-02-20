Full Year 2019 TBC Bank Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Giorgi Shagidze - TBC Bank Group PLC - CFO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the full year results call. We are here with Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, the CEO of the bank; and Giorgi Shagidze, the CFO, myself. Vakhtang will start the presentation, and then I'll try to go through the financial performance in more detail. So here we are.



Vakhtang, please?



Vakhtang Butskhrikidze - TBC Bank Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Giorgi. I am delighted to present our strong financial and operating results for the full year 2019 and to provide an overview of the recent macroeconomic developments in Georgia. Our underlying