Q1 2020 TBC Bank Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Vakhtang Butskhrikidze - TBC Bank Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Dear, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining our First Quarter Financial Results Call. I hope everyone is safe and in good health during these difficult times.



Today, I'd like to update you on the measures that we have taken to adjust to the new environment and to address the challenges caused by the COVID-19. We will also present our financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2020. We will provide you with detailed information about our disciplined risk management approach, and we'll briefly discuss Georgia's macroeconomic outlook. Finally, we will also talk about government's actions to mitigate the negative impact of pandemic.



We are delighted to have with us today Papuna Lezhava, Vice Governor of the National Bank of Georgia, who will update you on the government and National Bank of Georgia's response on COVID-19. He will be followed by Otar Nadaraia, our Chief Economist, who will discuss the macroeconomic environment and outlook. I will then provide you with a strategic and operating