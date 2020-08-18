Half Year 2020 TBC Bank Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Anna Romelashvili - TBC Bank Group PLC - Head of IR



Dear ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our second quarter 2020 financial results conference call. I'm Anna Romelashvili, Head of Investor Relations at TBC Bank. Today with me are Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO of the Bank; and Giorgi Shagidze, Deputy CEO and CFO of the bank.



We will start today's call with a brief presentation and give you an update about recent macroeconomic developments in the country and provide an overview of the financial and operating performance of the group in the second quarter. Afterwards, you'll have an opportunity to ask questions.



With that, I would like to hand over to Vakhtang.



Vakhtang Butskhrikidze - TBC Bank Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Anna. Thank you, everybody, for joining our call. I'll start my presentation with the main highlights for the second quarter from Slide #3. As you can see from this slide, Georgia has been quite successful in fighting COVID-19. As of 14 August, the total number of cases totaled around 1,340 out