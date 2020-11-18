Q3 2020 TBC Bank Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Zoltan Szalai - TBC Bank Group PLC - Director of International Media & IR



Good afternoon, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining our Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call. My name is Zoltan Szalai, Director of IR and International Media.



Today with me, we have Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, our CEO; Giorgi Megrelishvili, our new CFO; and Giorgi Shagidze, our former CFO, currently an adviser to the group.



We will start today's call with a brief presentation and give you an update about recent market macro developments and financial operating performance of the group in the third quarter. Afterwards, as usual, you will have an opportunity to ask questions by using the Raise Your Hand function on Zoom. Before asking a question, please introduce yourself. Now I would like to hand over to Vakhtang.



Vakhtang Butskhrikidze - TBC Bank Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Zoltan. Thank you, everybody, for joining our call. I will start my presentation with the main highlights for the second quarter from the Slide #3.