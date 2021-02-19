Q4 2020 TBC Bank Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Anna Romelashvili - TBC Bank Group PLC - Head of IR



Dear ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. I'm Anna Romelashvili, Head of Investor Relations at TBC Bank.



Today with me are Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO of the Bank; and Giorgi Megrelishvili, CFO of the bank. We will start today's call with a brief overview of recent political and macro developments, and we'll provide you with an update about our financial and operating results. After the presentation, you'll have the opportunity to ask questions. With that, I'd like to hand over to Vakhtang.



Vakhtang Butskhrikidze - TBC Bank Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Anna. Thank you, everybody, for joining our call. I'd like to start today presentation with a brief update about the recent political events. The Prime Minister, Giorgi Gakharia resigned yesterday in connection with the court ruling on the tension of Nika Melia, the Head of the United National Movement opposition party. In accordance with the constitution, the ruling